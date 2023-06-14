Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.23% last month.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $65.44, plunging -0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.00 and dropped to $65.18 before settling in for the closing price of $65.59. Within the past 52 weeks, ADC’s price has moved between $63.34 and $80.44.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 31.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.40%. With a float of $87.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +50.50, and the pretax margin is +37.02.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agree Realty Corporation is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 112.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 192,270. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $64.09, taking the stock ownership to the 35,151 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 500 for $64.25, making the entire transaction worth $32,125. This insider now owns 6,043 shares in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +35.38 while generating a return on equity of 3.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.01% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.84 in the near term. At $66.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.69. The third support level lies at $64.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.12 billion based on 93,198K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 429,810 K and income totals 152,440 K. The company made 126,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 41,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.