Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 501,100 K

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $19.13, up 1.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.62 and dropped to $19.13 before settling in for the closing price of $19.05. Over the past 52 weeks, ATSG has traded in a range of $14.39-$34.00.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 13.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.90%. With a float of $71.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.80 million.

In an organization with 5320 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.96, operating margin of +13.96, and the pretax margin is +12.74.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Air Transport Services Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 19,920. In this transaction VP, Controller of this company bought 1,200 shares at a rate of $16.60, taking the stock ownership to the 41,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director bought 2,200 for $16.49, making the entire transaction worth $36,278. This insider now owns 23,543 shares in total.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 14.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.50% during the next five years compared to 40.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s (ATSG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s (ATSG) raw stochastic average was set at 34.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.19. However, in the short run, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.62. Second resistance stands at $19.87. The third major resistance level sits at $20.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.64.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.39 billion has total of 71,576K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,045 M in contrast with the sum of 198,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 501,100 K and last quarter income was 20,140 K.