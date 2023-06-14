AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 20 Days SMA touches 3.81%: The odds favor the bear

June 13, 2023, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) trading session started at the price of $178.44, that was 0.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $180.5599 and dropped to $178.145 before settling in for the closing price of $179.32. A 52-week range for ABC has been $135.14 – $179.38.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.90%. With a float of $162.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.32 million.

The firm has a total of 39000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.19, operating margin of +1.15, and the pretax margin is +0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AmerisourceBergen Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 1,305,884. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $174.12, taking the stock ownership to the 11,893 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 292,792 for $170.77, making the entire transaction worth $50,000,090. This insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.29) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +0.71 while generating a return on equity of 28,805.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.95% during the next five years compared to 37.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.78, a number that is poised to hit 2.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ABC], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.96.

During the past 100 days, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (ABC) raw stochastic average was set at 97.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $169.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $180.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $181.91. The third major resistance level sits at $183.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $178.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $177.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $176.02.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Key Stats

There are 202,466K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.04 billion. As of now, sales total 238,587 M while income totals 1,699 M. Its latest quarter income was 63,457 M while its last quarter net income were 435,400 K.