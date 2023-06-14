Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) last year’s performance of 15.24% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

June 13, 2023, Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) trading session started at the price of $136.31, that was 1.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $137.89 and dropped to $134.845 before settling in for the closing price of $135.45. A 52-week range for ARW has been $89.38 – $135.75.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.40%. With a float of $55.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.52, operating margin of +5.61, and the pretax margin is +5.08.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arrow Electronics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arrow Electronics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 104.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 181,362. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,419 shares at a rate of $127.81, taking the stock ownership to the 101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s President, Global Components sold 4,130 for $126.03, making the entire transaction worth $520,504. This insider now owns 19,549 shares in total.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $4.5) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +3.84 while generating a return on equity of 26.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.30% during the next five years compared to 30.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.11, a number that is poised to hit 4.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)

Looking closely at Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s (ARW) raw stochastic average was set at 98.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.97. However, in the short run, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $138.61. Second resistance stands at $139.77. The third major resistance level sits at $141.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $132.52.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Key Stats

There are 56,488K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.91 billion. As of now, sales total 37,124 M while income totals 1,427 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,736 M while its last quarter net income were 273,750 K.