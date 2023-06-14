Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.14%

On June 13, 2023, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) opened at $7.68, higher 3.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.97 and dropped to $7.59 before settling in for the closing price of $7.51. Price fluctuations for ASPN have ranged from $5.41 to $17.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.40% at the time writing. With a float of $64.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.16 million.

In an organization with 533 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.76, operating margin of -43.94, and the pretax margin is -45.87.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aspen Aerogels Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,510. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,700 shares at a rate of $11.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,526,316 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $100,000,002. This insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in total.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -45.87 while generating a return on equity of -28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.89. However, in the short run, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.97. Second resistance stands at $8.16. The third major resistance level sits at $8.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.40. The third support level lies at $7.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Key Stats

There are currently 70,111K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 553.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 180,360 K according to its annual income of -82,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 45,590 K and its income totaled -16,800 K.