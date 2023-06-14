Search
Sana Meer
AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.89%

Analyst Insights

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.90, soaring 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.135 and dropped to $5.83 before settling in for the closing price of $5.87. Within the past 52 weeks, ASTS’s price has moved between $3.55 and $14.27.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.60%. With a float of $44.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 342 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -374.77, operating margin of -1054.35, and the pretax margin is -741.38.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AST SpaceMobile Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 16.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 200,002. In this transaction Director of this company bought 36,364 shares at a rate of $5.50, taking the stock ownership to the 39,764 shares.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.49) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -228.86 while generating a return on equity of -27.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Trading Performance Indicators

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 107.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

The latest stats from [AST SpaceMobile Inc., ASTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.97 million was inferior to 1.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s (ASTS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.27. The third major resistance level sits at $6.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.66. The third support level lies at $5.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.22 billion based on 200,082K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,830 K and income totals -31,640 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.

