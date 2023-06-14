Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $1.77, up 2.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.87 and dropped to $1.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has traded in a range of $1.14-$4.96.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.40%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.79 million.

The firm has a total of 119 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.90, operating margin of -61987.12, and the pretax margin is -58018.03.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.27%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 1,600,443. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,214,297 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 32,086,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s insider bought 70,000 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $103,558. This insider now owns 70,000 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -65401.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1030.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atai Life Sciences N.V., ATAI], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8850, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4432. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6700.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 309.09 million has total of 166,010K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 230 K in contrast with the sum of -152,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40 K and last quarter income was -33,140 K.