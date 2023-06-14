Search
Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) posted a 5.37% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $11.73, up 4.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.41 and dropped to $11.59 before settling in for the closing price of $11.70. Over the past 52 weeks, RNA has traded in a range of $9.83-$25.74.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -17.10%. With a float of $50.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.43 million.

The firm has a total of 186 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.96, operating margin of -1939.65, and the pretax margin is -1886.33.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Avidity Biosciences Inc. is 5.17%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 2,201. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $22.01, taking the stock ownership to the 19,330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 10,000 for $23.66, making the entire transaction worth $236,567. This insider now owns 19,330 shares in total.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.85) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1886.33 while generating a return on equity of -36.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s (RNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 89.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Avidity Biosciences Inc., RNA], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s (RNA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.88. The third major resistance level sits at $13.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.88.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 871.37 million has total of 70,819K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,220 K in contrast with the sum of -174,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,230 K and last quarter income was -52,390 K.

