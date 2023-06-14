Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On June 13, 2023, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) opened at $32.84, higher 2.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.14 and dropped to $32.81 before settling in for the closing price of $32.98. Price fluctuations for BEAM have ranged from $28.04 to $73.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.40% at the time writing. With a float of $69.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.27 million.

In an organization with 507 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.94, operating margin of -555.61, and the pretax margin is -427.08.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 346,115. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 11,654 shares at a rate of $29.70, taking the stock ownership to the 69,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s CEO sold 6,493 for $29.09, making the entire transaction worth $188,904. This insider now owns 1,117,979 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -474.54 while generating a return on equity of -37.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46, a number that is poised to hit -1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 23.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.10. However, in the short run, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.36. Second resistance stands at $34.92. The third major resistance level sits at $35.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.70.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

There are currently 76,217K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60,920 K according to its annual income of -289,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,210 K and its income totaled -96,460 K.