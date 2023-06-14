Search
Steve Mayer
BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) kicked off at the price of $1.78: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 13, 2023, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) opened at $1.69, higher 5.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.8199 and dropped to $1.69 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. Price fluctuations for BLRX have ranged from $0.55 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.00% at the time writing. With a float of $61.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 49 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -42.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 0.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, BioLineRx Ltd.’s (BLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 96.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3167, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9322. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8366 in the near term. At $1.8932, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9665. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6334. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5768.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Key Stats

There are currently 61,531K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 110.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -24,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -12,160 K.

