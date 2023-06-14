BioNTech SE (BNTX) is 1.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock priced at $109.99, up 5.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.365 and dropped to $109.75 before settling in for the closing price of $109.79. BNTX’s price has ranged from $100.08 to $188.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 208.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.70%. With a float of $212.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.60 million.

In an organization with 4530 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.09, operating margin of +87.78, and the pretax margin is +74.83.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BioNTech SE is 65.11%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +54.50 while generating a return on equity of 56.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BioNTech SE’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 26.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.47.

During the past 100 days, BioNTech SE’s (BNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 32.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.86. However, in the short run, BioNTech SE’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $118.06. Second resistance stands at $120.52. The third major resistance level sits at $124.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.29. The third support level lies at $104.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.79 billion, the company has a total of 243,215K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,238 M while annual income is 9,940 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,371 M while its latest quarter income was 539,060 K.