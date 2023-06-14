Brunswick Corporation (BC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,744 M

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) stock priced at $85.18, up 4.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.5201 and dropped to $85.18 before settling in for the closing price of $85.06. BC’s price has ranged from $61.89 to $93.15 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 12.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.30%. With a float of $70.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.50 million.

In an organization with 18400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Brunswick Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 99,759. In this transaction E.V.P. & President BA of this company sold 1,309 shares at a rate of $76.21, taking the stock ownership to the 52,174 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,000 for $81.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,058,200. This insider now owns 241,957 shares in total.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.57 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 37.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brunswick Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.36, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Brunswick Corporation’s (BC) raw stochastic average was set at 78.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.28. However, in the short run, Brunswick Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.32. Second resistance stands at $93.59. The third major resistance level sits at $96.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.64.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.35 billion, the company has a total of 70,700K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,812 M while annual income is 677,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,744 M while its latest quarter income was 112,300 K.