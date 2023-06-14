Search
Steve Mayer
Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) posted a -5.66% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $1.01, down -1.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has traded in a range of $1.00-$26.00.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 89.10%. With a float of $20.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.63 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -733.79, and the pretax margin is -18039.52.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.07%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -18039.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.36

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2890, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5707. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9600.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.87 million has total of 20,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 600 K in contrast with the sum of -107,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 90 K and last quarter income was -2,350 K.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.23% last month.

Steve Mayer -
Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $65.44, plunging -0.37% from the previous trading...
Read more

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) last year’s performance of -33.23% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
June 13, 2023, Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) trading session started at the price of $10.89, that was 2.87% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 536,930 K

Shaun Noe -
On June 13, 2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) opened at $14.20, lower -0.71% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

