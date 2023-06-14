Can Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s (AMBP) drop of -3.04% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 13, 2023, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) opened at $3.79, lower -1.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.94 and dropped to $3.79 before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. Price fluctuations for AMBP have ranged from $3.40 to $6.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 208.00% at the time writing. With a float of $148.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $597.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.38, operating margin of +5.67, and the pretax margin is +5.46.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is 76.06%, while institutional ownership is 19.30%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +5.05 while generating a return on equity of 63.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 38.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 208.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s (AMBP) raw stochastic average was set at 17.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.92 in the near term. At $4.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.70. The third support level lies at $3.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Key Stats

There are currently 597,589K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,689 M according to its annual income of 237,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,131 M and its income totaled -1,000 K.