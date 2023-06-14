Can Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) hike of 3.00% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $69.19, up 2.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.45 and dropped to $68.35 before settling in for the closing price of $68.29. Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has traded in a range of $37.30-$73.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 37.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.10%. With a float of $168.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1390 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.42, operating margin of -391.48, and the pretax margin is -380.94.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corporation is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.78) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -381.48 while generating a return on equity of -59.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 117.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.58.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 89.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.92 in the near term. At $71.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.53. The third support level lies at $66.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.18 billion has total of 165,067K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 117,010 K in contrast with the sum of -446,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 36,340 K and last quarter income was -112,100 K.