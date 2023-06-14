Can Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) hike of 4.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

June 13, 2023, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) trading session started at the price of $12.29, that was 1.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.415 and dropped to $12.14 before settling in for the closing price of $12.22. A 52-week range for SBH has been $10.80 – $18.42.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.80%. With a float of $105.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.45 million.

In an organization with 29000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.68, operating margin of +9.57, and the pretax margin is +6.40.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 110.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 609,134. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 35,456 shares at a rate of $17.18, taking the stock ownership to the 38,313 shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.37) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.81 while generating a return on equity of 63.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.90% during the next five years compared to 1.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.02 million. That was better than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) raw stochastic average was set at 20.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.64. However, in the short run, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.48. Second resistance stands at $12.59. The third major resistance level sits at $12.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.04. The third support level lies at $11.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Key Stats

There are 107,555K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.33 billion. As of now, sales total 3,816 M while income totals 183,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 918,710 K while its last quarter net income were 40,860 K.