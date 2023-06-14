Can Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) hike of 3.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.89, soaring 3.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.05 and dropped to $30.65 before settling in for the closing price of $30.76. Within the past 52 weeks, SNV’s price has moved between $25.19 and $44.91.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 12.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.00%. With a float of $143.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.80 million.

In an organization with 5072 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Synovus Financial Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 100,815. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,575 shares at a rate of $28.20, taking the stock ownership to the 13,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s EVP and Chief Risk Officer bought 2,800 for $28.33, making the entire transaction worth $79,324. This insider now owns 34,648 shares in total.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.22) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +30.49 while generating a return on equity of 15.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.40% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) raw stochastic average was set at 34.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.50. However, in the short run, Synovus Financial Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.42. Second resistance stands at $32.93. The third major resistance level sits at $33.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.13. The third support level lies at $29.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.75 billion based on 146,117K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,485 M and income totals 757,900 K. The company made 850,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 202,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.