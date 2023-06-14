Can Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) hike of 4.19% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 13, 2023, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) opened at $58.71, higher 2.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.41 and dropped to $58.69 before settling in for the closing price of $58.42. Price fluctuations for TREX have ranged from $38.68 to $66.65 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 14.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.50% at the time writing. With a float of $107.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.77 million.

In an organization with 1636 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.53, operating margin of +23.70, and the pretax margin is +22.32.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trex Company Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +16.69 while generating a return on equity of 29.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.32% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trex Company Inc. (TREX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.97 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.41. However, in the short run, Trex Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.64. Second resistance stands at $61.38. The third major resistance level sits at $62.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.94. The third support level lies at $57.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

There are currently 108,804K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,106 M according to its annual income of 184,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 238,720 K and its income totaled 41,130 K.