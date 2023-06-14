Can Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s (VRDN) hike of 6.20% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) stock priced at $25.45, up 4.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.67 and dropped to $25.445 before settling in for the closing price of $25.50. VRDN’s price has ranged from $9.84 to $39.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -15.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.30%. With a float of $39.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 86 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.39, operating margin of -7579.23, and the pretax margin is -7329.23.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is 1.91%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 128,253. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 5,126 shares at a rate of $25.02, taking the stock ownership to the 29,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 499 for $25.03, making the entire transaction worth $12,490. This insider now owns 29,971 shares in total.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.61 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7329.23 while generating a return on equity of -44.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 672.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.66, a number that is poised to hit -1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s (VRDN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.99 in the near term. At $27.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.99. The third support level lies at $24.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.14 billion, the company has a total of 43,130K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,770 K while annual income is -129,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 100 K while its latest quarter income was -68,150 K.