Can Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) hike of 2.33% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) stock priced at $134.44, up 1.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.06 and dropped to $134.44 before settling in for the closing price of $134.63. YUM’s price has ranged from $103.96 to $143.24 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.40%. With a float of $277.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.33, operating margin of +31.56, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 544,488. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,920 shares at a rate of $138.90, taking the stock ownership to the 57,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chief Legal &Franchise Officer sold 2,553 for $140.00, making the entire transaction worth $357,420. This insider now owns 11,724 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.10% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yum! Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

The latest stats from [Yum! Brands Inc., YUM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.51 million was inferior to 1.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 62.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $136.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $137.11. The third major resistance level sits at $138.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.87. The third support level lies at $133.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.02 billion, the company has a total of 280,087K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,842 M while annual income is 1,325 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,645 M while its latest quarter income was 300,000 K.