CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.95 million

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) stock priced at $11.20, down -0.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.2499 and dropped to $11.04 before settling in for the closing price of $11.12. CCCS’s price has ranged from $8.19 to $11.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 113.00%. With a float of $602.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $616.22 million.

The firm has a total of 2375 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.42, operating margin of +6.81, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 140,878. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $11.27, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s insider sold 97,459 for $11.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,079,719. This insider now owns 192,120 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.91 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., CCCS], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.32. The third major resistance level sits at $11.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.77.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.98 billion, the company has a total of 628,314K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 782,450 K while annual income is 38,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 204,920 K while its latest quarter income was 2,180 K.