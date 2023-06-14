Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) with a beta value of 1.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $43.22, soaring 0.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.52 and dropped to $42.50 before settling in for the closing price of $43.03. Within the past 52 weeks, FUN’s price has moved between $37.58 and $47.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 736.30%. With a float of $48.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4400 employees.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cedar Fair L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 66,225. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $44.15, taking the stock ownership to the 31,397 shares.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.83) by -$0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 736.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.12% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

Looking closely at Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.36. However, in the short run, Cedar Fair L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.79. Second resistance stands at $44.17. The third major resistance level sits at $44.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.75.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.21 billion based on 51,328K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,817 M and income totals 307,670 K. The company made 84,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -134,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.