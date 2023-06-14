Search
Steve Mayer
Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is expecting 13.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $0.588, up 28.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7375 and dropped to $0.565 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Over the past 52 weeks, CPTN has traded in a range of $0.32-$2.76.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 124.90%. With a float of $57.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 143 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Cepton Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 270,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 27,454,268 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $10,100. This insider now owns 10,389,248 shares in total.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cepton Inc.’s (CPTN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.6 million, its volume of 1.19 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Cepton Inc.’s (CPTN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4133, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1866. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7575 in the near term. At $0.8338, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4888. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4125.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 102.19 million has total of 156,844K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,430 K in contrast with the sum of 9,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,490 K and last quarter income was -14,740 K.

