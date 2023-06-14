CISO Global Inc. (CISO) volume exceeds 1.08 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 13, 2023, CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) opened at $0.1881, higher 3.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.193 and dropped to $0.1836 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for CISO have ranged from $0.17 to $7.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.30% at the time writing. With a float of $63.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 443 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.85, operating margin of -71.19, and the pretax margin is -72.56.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CISO Global Inc. is 58.97%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -72.56 while generating a return on equity of -66.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CISO Global Inc. (CISO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CISO Global Inc. (CISO)

The latest stats from [CISO Global Inc., CISO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 2.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, CISO Global Inc.’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2312, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6668. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1939. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1982. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1845, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1794. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1751.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

There are currently 154,176K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,550 K according to its annual income of -33,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,730 K and its income totaled -34,840 K.