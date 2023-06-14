ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) is -16.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 13, 2023, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) opened at $7.33, higher 3.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.53 and dropped to $7.16 before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Price fluctuations for CLPT have ranged from $6.55 to $16.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 22.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.20% at the time writing. With a float of $21.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 108 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.84, operating margin of -79.47, and the pretax margin is -79.97.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 303,193. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 18,867 shares at a rate of $16.07, taking the stock ownership to the 262,095 shares.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -79.97 while generating a return on equity of -38.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 95359.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s (CLPT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.61 in the near term. At $7.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.02. The third support level lies at $6.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) Key Stats

There are currently 24,582K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 185.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,550 K according to its annual income of -16,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,430 K and its income totaled -5,610 K.