Costamare Inc. (CMRE) average volume reaches $615.11K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Analyst Insights

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $9.17, up 1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.33 and dropped to $9.14 before settling in for the closing price of $9.11. Over the past 52 weeks, CMRE has traded in a range of $7.71-$12.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 22.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.80%. With a float of $52.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2860 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.93, operating margin of +47.98, and the pretax margin is +49.59.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Costamare Inc. is 77.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +49.82 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Costamare Inc.’s (CMRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Looking closely at Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Costamare Inc.’s (CMRE) raw stochastic average was set at 47.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.53. However, in the short run, Costamare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.33. Second resistance stands at $9.43. The third major resistance level sits at $9.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.95.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.14 billion has total of 122,686K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,114 M in contrast with the sum of 554,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 248,770 K and last quarter income was 149,160 K.

