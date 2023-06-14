Coursera Inc. (COUR) kicked off at the price of $13.20: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) stock priced at $13.22, up 1.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.45 and dropped to $13.1025 before settling in for the closing price of $13.05. COUR’s price has ranged from $9.81 to $17.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.60%. With a float of $129.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.97 million.

The firm has a total of 1401 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.29, operating margin of -31.93, and the pretax margin is -32.58.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Coursera Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 642,420. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $12.85, taking the stock ownership to the 2,741,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 66,666 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $871,371. This insider now owns 1,081,728 shares in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.48 while generating a return on equity of -24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coursera Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coursera Inc., COUR], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) raw stochastic average was set at 48.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.60. The third major resistance level sits at $13.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.70.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.98 billion, the company has a total of 150,719K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 523,760 K while annual income is -175,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 147,640 K while its latest quarter income was -32,360 K.