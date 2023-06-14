Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) 20 Days SMA touches 6.90%: The odds favor the bear

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.45, soaring 1.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.97 and dropped to $21.33 before settling in for the closing price of $21.46. Within the past 52 weeks, CUZ’s price has moved between $18.06 and $31.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 10.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -40.70%. With a float of $150.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 286 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of +23.07, and the pretax margin is +21.97.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cousins Properties Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 111.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 921,602. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 36,975 shares at a rate of $24.93, taking the stock ownership to the 30,814 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 6,095 for $25.77, making the entire transaction worth $157,068. This insider now owns 42,241 shares in total.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +21.88 while generating a return on equity of 3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.64 million, its volume of 1.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 34.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.02 in the near term. At $22.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.74.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.29 billion based on 151,694K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 762,290 K and income totals 166,790 K. The company made 202,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.