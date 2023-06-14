CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

June 13, 2023, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) trading session started at the price of $9.05, that was 0.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.145 and dropped to $8.96 before settling in for the closing price of $9.02. A 52-week range for CBAY has been $1.81 – $11.22.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.70%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.97 million.

In an organization with 63 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 197,387. In this transaction President of R&D of this company sold 21,749 shares at a rate of $9.08, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s General Counsel sold 5,000 for $10.37, making the entire transaction worth $51,831. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.2. This company achieved a return on equity of -125.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 52.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.52. However, in the short run, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.13. Second resistance stands at $9.23. The third major resistance level sits at $9.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

There are 97,513K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 894.87 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -106,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -28,780 K.