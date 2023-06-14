DAWN (Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.) climbed 8.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 13, 2023, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) trading session started at the price of $13.00, that was 8.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.905 and dropped to $13.00 before settling in for the closing price of $12.54. A 52-week range for DAWN has been $10.84 – $28.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.00%. With a float of $40.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 125 employees.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 9,999,990. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 769,230 shares at a rate of $13.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,453,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,229 for $16.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,664. This insider now owns 1,234,363 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.59) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Looking closely at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.54. However, in the short run, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.04. Second resistance stands at $14.42. The third major resistance level sits at $14.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.23.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

There are 73,573K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.02 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -142,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -42,390 K.