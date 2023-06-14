Deere & Company (DE) 20 Days SMA touches 8.98%: The odds favor the bear

June 13, 2023, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) trading session started at the price of $389.82, that was 2.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $400.79 and dropped to $389.20 before settling in for the closing price of $387.13. A 52-week range for DE has been $283.81 – $448.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 11.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.60%. With a float of $290.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 82200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.22, operating margin of +18.63, and the pretax margin is +17.38.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Deere & Company stocks. The insider ownership of Deere & Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,659,039. In this transaction Pres Ag & Turf, Sml Ag & Turf of this company sold 27,933 shares at a rate of $381.59, taking the stock ownership to the 57,115 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director bought 675 for $371.05, making the entire transaction worth $250,459. This insider now owns 950 shares in total.

Deere & Company (DE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $8.59) by $1.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.58 while generating a return on equity of 36.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.71% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Deere & Company (DE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 167.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.79, a number that is poised to hit 8.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 32.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deere & Company (DE)

Looking closely at Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.91.

During the past 100 days, Deere & Company’s (DE) raw stochastic average was set at 57.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $376.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $395.17. However, in the short run, Deere & Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $402.95. Second resistance stands at $407.67. The third major resistance level sits at $414.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $391.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $384.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $379.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Key Stats

There are 293,192K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 117.35 billion. As of now, sales total 52,577 M while income totals 7,131 M. Its latest quarter income was 17,387 M while its last quarter net income were 2,860 M.