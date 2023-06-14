DNLI (Denali Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 7.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) stock priced at $31.00, up 7.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.12 and dropped to $30.905 before settling in for the closing price of $30.74. DNLI’s price has ranged from $20.76 to $39.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.60%. With a float of $115.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.53 million.

The firm has a total of 430 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.52, operating margin of -314.16, and the pretax margin is -300.54.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 286,044. In this transaction COFO and Secretary of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $28.60, taking the stock ownership to the 528,691 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s President and CEO sold 24,800 for $25.15, making the entire transaction worth $623,720. This insider now owns 2,239,913 shares in total.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.8 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -300.56 while generating a return on equity of -32.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Denali Therapeutics Inc., DNLI], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s (DNLI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.54. The third major resistance level sits at $35.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.32.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.59 billion, the company has a total of 136,889K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 108,460 K while annual income is -325,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 35,140 K while its latest quarter income was -109,780 K.