Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) kicked off at the price of $301.89: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

June 13, 2023, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) trading session started at the price of $301.81, that was 0.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $303.59 and dropped to $298.46 before settling in for the closing price of $301.86. A 52-week range for DPZ has been $285.84 – $426.44.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 10.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.50%. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of +16.50, and the pretax margin is +12.63.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Domino’s Pizza Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 200,098. In this transaction Director of this company sold 633 shares at a rate of $316.11, taking the stock ownership to the 2,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr sold 69 for $330.10, making the entire transaction worth $22,777. This insider now owns 4,742 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.73) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +9.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.99, a number that is poised to hit 3.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.74 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.48.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 19.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $313.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $335.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $304.17 in the near term. At $306.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $309.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $299.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $296.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $293.91.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

There are 35,339K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.74 billion. As of now, sales total 4,537 M while income totals 452,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,024 M while its last quarter net income were 104,770 K.