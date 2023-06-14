DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is 18.26% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $36.40, up 0.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.8999 and dropped to $36.02 before settling in for the closing price of $36.31. Over the past 52 weeks, DV has traded in a range of $20.28-$36.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.60%. With a float of $163.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.63 million.

In an organization with 348 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.20, operating margin of +13.65, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 346,175. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,002 shares at a rate of $31.46, taking the stock ownership to the 179,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 40,000 for $28.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,119,816. This insider now owns 55,964 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.56 while generating a return on equity of 5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.22 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 96.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.46. However, in the short run, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.90. Second resistance stands at $37.34. The third major resistance level sits at $37.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.58. The third support level lies at $35.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.94 billion has total of 166,288K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 452,420 K in contrast with the sum of 43,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 122,590 K and last quarter income was 12,180 K.