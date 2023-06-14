Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) soared 0.77 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

June 13, 2023, Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) trading session started at the price of $2.61, that was 0.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.675 and dropped to $2.58 before settling in for the closing price of $2.61. A 52-week range for DOUG has been $2.55 – $6.27.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -106.40%. With a float of $67.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.28 million.

In an organization with 957 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.78, operating margin of -0.15, and the pretax margin is +0.01.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Douglas Elliman Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Douglas Elliman Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 399,340. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 2,876,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $157,200. This insider now owns 135,587 shares in total.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -0.55 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was better than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.94. However, in the short run, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.68. Second resistance stands at $2.72. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.49.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Key Stats

There are 84,416K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 225.31 million. As of now, sales total 1,153 M while income totals -5,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 213,980 K while its last quarter net income were -17,620 K.