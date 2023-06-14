Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is 14.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) stock priced at $6.99, down -0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.18 and dropped to $6.93 before settling in for the closing price of $7.02. ESRT’s price has ranged from $5.39 to $8.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 0.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 454.70%. With a float of $157.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 667 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.97, operating margin of +17.47, and the pretax margin is +8.91.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 100.65%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 4.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 454.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.80% during the next five years compared to -11.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s (ESRT) raw stochastic average was set at 49.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.14 in the near term. At $7.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.78. The third support level lies at $6.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.11 billion, the company has a total of 160,389K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 727,040 K while annual income is 40,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 164,620 K while its latest quarter income was 7,570 K.