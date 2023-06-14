Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is expecting 0.65% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) stock priced at $24.50, up 0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.96 and dropped to $24.405 before settling in for the closing price of $24.50. EPRT’s price has ranged from $18.88 to $26.43 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 39.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.10%. With a float of $140.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.01, operating margin of +66.64, and the pretax margin is +47.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 20,760. In this transaction Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 84,453 shares.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +46.81 while generating a return on equity of 5.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.82% during the next five years compared to 56.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Looking closely at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 49.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.35. However, in the short run, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.93. Second resistance stands at $25.22. The third major resistance level sits at $25.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.82.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.64 billion, the company has a total of 148,838K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 286,510 K while annual income is 134,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 83,690 K while its latest quarter income was 42,900 K.