Five Below Inc. (FIVE) posted a -0.22% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) stock priced at $187.23, up 2.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $192.67 and dropped to $187.23 before settling in for the closing price of $186.27. FIVE’s price has ranged from $109.49 to $220.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.30%. With a float of $54.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.65 million.

The firm has a total of 6500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.18, operating margin of +11.56, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Five Below Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 108.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 4,383,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $219.15, taking the stock ownership to the 341,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s President & CEO sold 13,653 for $218.97, making the entire transaction worth $2,989,582. This insider now owns 90,855 shares in total.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.50 while generating a return on equity of 21.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 107.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.32% during the next five years compared to 20.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Five Below Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Five Below Inc., FIVE], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.30.

During the past 100 days, Five Below Inc.’s (FIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 47.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $195.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $176.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $193.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $195.97. The third major resistance level sits at $199.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $185.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $182.94.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.86 billion, the company has a total of 55,664K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,076 M while annual income is 261,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 726,250 K while its latest quarter income was 37,480 K.