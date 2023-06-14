Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.24% last month.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) stock priced at $41.62, up 1.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.61 and dropped to $41.17 before settling in for the closing price of $40.82. FUTU’s price has ranged from $28.00 to $72.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 89.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.40%. With a float of $75.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2784 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.79, operating margin of +50.71, and the pretax margin is +44.11.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 16.41%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 110.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Futu Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 27.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.36 in the near term. At $43.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.33. The third support level lies at $39.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.61 billion, the company has a total of 150,379K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 975,970 K while annual income is 375,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 318,460 K while its latest quarter income was 151,850 K.