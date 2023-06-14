GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is 2.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $37.97, down -2.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.97 and dropped to $36.80 before settling in for the closing price of $37.88. Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has traded in a range of $23.10-$38.26.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 38.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.20%. With a float of $320.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.18, operating margin of +2.19, and the pretax margin is -5.62.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of GFL Environmental Inc. is 3.21%, while institutional ownership is 96.09%.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -2.72 while generating a return on equity of -3.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GFL Environmental Inc.’s (GFL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, GFL Environmental Inc.’s (GFL) raw stochastic average was set at 86.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.75 in the near term. At $38.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.10. The third support level lies at $35.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.08 billion has total of 343,443K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,201 M in contrast with the sum of -239,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,330 M and last quarter income was -162,180 K.