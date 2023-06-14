Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) with a beta value of 0.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.54, soaring 0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.57 and dropped to $13.475 before settling in for the closing price of $13.49. Within the past 52 weeks, GBDC’s price has moved between $11.94 and $14.42.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.60%. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.84 million.

The firm has a total of 725 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.27, operating margin of +68.96, and the pretax margin is +37.87.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 4.23%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 104,160. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $13.02, taking the stock ownership to the 69,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $13.91, making the entire transaction worth $139,150. This insider now owns 61,000 shares in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +37.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Golub Capital BDC Inc., GBDC], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 66.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.63. The third major resistance level sits at $13.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.40.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.30 billion based on 169,964K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 387,800 K and income totals 153,440 K. The company made 146,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 58,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.