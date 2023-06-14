GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.75% last month.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.68, soaring 1.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.79 and dropped to $5.62 before settling in for the closing price of $5.65. Within the past 52 weeks, GDRX’s price has moved between $3.82 and $10.37.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 37.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.10%. With a float of $77.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.43 million.

In an organization with 952 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.50, operating margin of +4.85, and the pretax margin is -3.03.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.28 while generating a return on equity of -3.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.34. However, in the short run, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.82. Second resistance stands at $5.89. The third major resistance level sits at $5.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.55. The third support level lies at $5.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.27 billion based on 396,868K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 766,550 K and income totals -32,830 K. The company made 183,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.