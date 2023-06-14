Hesai Group (HSAI) 20 Days SMA touches 31.52%: The odds favor the bear

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $9.41, up 21.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.57 and dropped to $9.30 before settling in for the closing price of $9.17. Over the past 52 weeks, HSAI has traded in a range of $7.35-$30.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 69.60%. With a float of $72.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1020 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.24, operating margin of -32.35, and the pretax margin is -25.01.

Hesai Group (HSAI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hesai Group is 23.98%, while institutional ownership is 31.53%.

Hesai Group (HSAI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -25.01 while generating a return on equity of -9.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hesai Group’s (HSAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hesai Group (HSAI)

Looking closely at Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

However, in the short run, Hesai Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.05. Second resistance stands at $12.94. The third major resistance level sits at $14.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.51.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.41 billion has total of 125,535K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 174,370 K in contrast with the sum of -43,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 62,600 K and last quarter income was -17,320 K.