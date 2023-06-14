Search
admin
admin

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,201 M

Top Picks

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock priced at $7.64, down -2.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.70 and dropped to $7.335 before settling in for the closing price of $7.56. HIMX’s price has ranged from $4.81 to $9.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.70%. With a float of $172.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.42 million.

In an organization with 2181 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.24, operating margin of +21.44, and the pretax margin is +23.08.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.73 while generating a return on equity of 26.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.51% during the next five years compared to 53.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Himax Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was better than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.84. However, in the short run, Himax Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.59. Second resistance stands at $7.83. The third major resistance level sits at $7.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.86.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.28 billion, the company has a total of 174,299K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,201 M while annual income is 236,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 244,200 K while its latest quarter income was 14,930 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

A major move is in the offing as Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) market cap hits 8.90 billion

Steve Mayer -
Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $55.45, soaring 1.41% from the previous...
Read more

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.54% last month.

Shaun Noe -
June 13, 2023, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) trading session started at the price of $114.32, that was 1.03% jump from the session...
Read more

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) last year’s performance of 12.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On June 13, 2023, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) opened at $143.37, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.