Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.63% last month.

June 13, 2023, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) trading session started at the price of $31.66, that was 2.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.895 and dropped to $31.66 before settling in for the closing price of $31.05. A 52-week range for HMC has been $21.43 – $31.06.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 1.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.30%. With a float of $1.66 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.68 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 204035 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.70, operating margin of +4.96, and the pretax margin is +4.85.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.11 while generating a return on equity of 6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to -7.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.95

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.92 in the near term. At $32.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.55. The third support level lies at $31.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

There are 1,710,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 55.49 billion. As of now, sales total 125,117 M while income totals 5,145 M. Its latest quarter income was 33,154 M while its last quarter net income were 847,690 K.