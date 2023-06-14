Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) with a beta value of 1.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) stock priced at $240.65, up 2.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $244.73 and dropped to $239.94 before settling in for the closing price of $239.77. ITW’s price has ranged from $173.52 to $253.37 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.70%. With a float of $302.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $305.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.98, operating margin of +23.79, and the pretax margin is +24.11.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 58,040,211. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 235,656 shares at a rate of $246.29, taking the stock ownership to the 213,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Vice Chairman sold 60,137 for $246.26, making the entire transaction worth $14,809,603. This insider now owns 40,072 shares in total.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +19.04 while generating a return on equity of 90.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 244.60 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.05% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.99, a number that is poised to hit 2.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Looking closely at Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 99.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.68.

During the past 100 days, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (ITW) raw stochastic average was set at 75.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $231.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $221.61. However, in the short run, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $246.24. Second resistance stands at $247.88. The third major resistance level sits at $251.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $241.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $238.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $236.66.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 74.18 billion, the company has a total of 303,903K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,932 M while annual income is 3,034 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,019 M while its latest quarter income was 714,000 K.