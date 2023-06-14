Search
admin
admin

Investors finally get a glimpse of Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) volume hitting the figure of 1.37 million.

Top Picks

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $11.34. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.38 and dropped to $11.29 before settling in for the closing price of $11.33. Over the past 52 weeks, ABST has traded in a range of $7.39-$12.59.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 16.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -750.10%. With a float of $52.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 740 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.85, operating margin of -3.62, and the pretax margin is -14.28.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Absolute Software Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 187,095. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $7.48, taking the stock ownership to the 5,506,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,562 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $19,240. This insider now owns 5,481,989 shares in total.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -12.41 while generating a return on equity of -168.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -750.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Absolute Software Corporation’s (ABST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Absolute Software Corporation (ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Absolute Software Corporation’s (ABST) raw stochastic average was set at 83.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.38 in the near term. At $11.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.24. The third support level lies at $11.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 803.18 million has total of 53,160K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 197,310 K in contrast with the sum of -24,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 58,770 K and last quarter income was -3,970 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Investors must take note of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) performance last week, which was 0.80%.

-
UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.16, soaring 1.77% from the previous...
Read more

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) with a beta value of 0.83 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Steve Mayer -
June 13, 2023, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) trading session started at the price of $75.56, that was 0.62% jump from the session before....
Read more

Now that Warby Parker Inc.’s volume has hit 0.96 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
On June 13, 2023, Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) opened at $11.87, higher 2.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.