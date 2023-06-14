Investors finally get a glimpse of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) volume hitting the figure of 1.05 million.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) stock priced at $118.34, up 5.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.02 and dropped to $118.12 before settling in for the closing price of $117.66. GNRC’s price has ranged from $86.29 to $282.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 22.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.80%. With a float of $59.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.08, operating margin of +12.43, and the pretax margin is +11.14.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 540,600. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $108.12, taking the stock ownership to the 617,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $102.16, making the entire transaction worth $510,800. This insider now owns 622,690 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.67 while generating a return on equity of 15.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.44% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Generac Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.89.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 64.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $125.91 in the near term. At $127.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $131.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.12. The third support level lies at $114.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.71 billion, the company has a total of 62,193K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,565 M while annual income is 399,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 887,910 K while its latest quarter income was 3,410 K.