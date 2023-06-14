Investors finally get a glimpse of Waters Corporation (WAT) volume hitting the figure of 0.86 million.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) stock priced at $256.90, up 2.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $264.30 and dropped to $256.90 before settling in for the closing price of $256.93. WAT’s price has ranged from $248.18 to $369.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 5.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.00%. With a float of $58.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.02 million.

In an organization with 8200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.92, operating margin of +29.85, and the pretax margin is +28.19.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Waters Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 997,927. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,185 shares at a rate of $313.32, taking the stock ownership to the 3,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Director sold 1,059 for $334.70, making the entire transaction worth $354,447. This insider now owns 74,224 shares in total.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.49 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.81 while generating a return on equity of 162.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.66% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Waters Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.50, a number that is poised to hit 2.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waters Corporation (WAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was better than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.68.

During the past 100 days, Waters Corporation’s (WAT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $282.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $306.84. However, in the short run, Waters Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $266.08. Second resistance stands at $268.89. The third major resistance level sits at $273.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $258.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $254.09. The third support level lies at $251.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.58 billion, the company has a total of 59,034K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,972 M while annual income is 707,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 684,670 K while its latest quarter income was 140,920 K.