Investors must take note of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) performance last week, which was 26.80%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $10.28, up 7.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.28 and dropped to $10.165 before settling in for the closing price of $10.21. Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has traded in a range of $7.25-$27.40.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -35.50%. With a float of $58.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 268 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -8183.04, and the pretax margin is -8449.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 14,278. In this transaction See Remark of this company sold 1,830 shares at a rate of $7.80, taking the stock ownership to the 42,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,500 for $13.97, making the entire transaction worth $118,728. This insider now owns 165,825 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.28) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8449.76 while generating a return on equity of -122.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 104.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.69, a number that is poised to hit -1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.42 in the near term. At $11.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.68. The third support level lies at $9.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 676.02 million has total of 61,422K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,690 K in contrast with the sum of -311,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,780 K and last quarter income was -80,100 K.